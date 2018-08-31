Ahead of the 2019 elections, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Friday picked the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms. Abubakar, a presidential aspirant on the platform of PDP, promised to make Nigeria work again if elected. Speaking through one of the …
Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2ME8s9k
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2ME8s9k
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]