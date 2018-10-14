Nigeria’s former Vice President and presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has warned that the Executive Order 6 (EO6) under which President Muhammadu Buhari has placed 50 high profile Nigerians under watch and restricted their movement, is a throwback to Decree 2 of 1984. Atiku, who reacted on …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2Pyi6rw
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2Pyi6rw
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[101]