The Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign document, “Next Level” as very big on promises but vague on policy.
The Atiku campaign group, in a statement yesterday, raised issues about promises made by the President and his party during the 2015 electioneering campaign but …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2KcQndW
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Atiku campaign group, in a statement yesterday, raised issues about promises made by the President and his party during the 2015 electioneering campaign but …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2KcQndW
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[30]