The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the recently conducted general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his party yesterday insisted that the final results, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), were those transmitted online …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2V8NUJm
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2V8NUJm
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]