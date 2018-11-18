The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will on Monday start his campaign for the 2019 elections.
According to a statement on Saturday by the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, the former Vice President will start the campaign with an address to Nigerians via the social …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2qTsJuk
Get More Nigeria Political News
According to a statement on Saturday by the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, the former Vice President will start the campaign with an address to Nigerians via the social …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2qTsJuk
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[23]