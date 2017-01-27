Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) overseer, Apostle Johnson Suleman might soon drag the DSS to court for attempting to arrest him without reason in Ekiti state. Speaking in Edo state on Thursday, the lead counsel of Olayiwola Afolabi and Co, Olayiwola Afolabi revealed that the Auchi-based preacher will soon institute a legal action against the secret police. The law firm said it has the backing of Apostle Suleiman to take legal action against the DSS claiming “exemplary damages for its politically motivated moves against our client.” He described the action of the DSS as “a Luciferic attack on a harmless, innocent and trustworthy citizen.” Daily Post