Submit Post Advertise

Metro Australian Open: Federer Beats Nadal To Win 18th Grand Slam Title

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Jan 29, 2017 at 2:07 PM. Views count: 94

  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Roger Federer was in tears as he won a thrilling, five-set Australian Open final against his great rival Rafael Nadal to clinch a record-extending 18th Grand Slam title on Sunday.

    images (3).jpg

    Federer won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in three hours 38 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to move four major titles ahead of Nadal and Pete Sampras on the all-time winners’ list.

    The Swiss marvel also became the oldest man in the post-1968 Open era to win a major final since Australia’s Ken Rosewall at the 1972 Australian Open.

    It was Federer’s fifth Australian title in his sixth final, and ended a long, seven-year wait to win again in Melbourne after his 2010 triumph over Andy Murray.

    It was the 35th meeting between the two great rivals with Nadal now leading 23-12 and 6-3 in major finals, including his five-set win over Federer in the 2009 Australian final.
     
    kemi, Jan 29, 2017 at 2:07 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments