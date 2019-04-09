Politics Awaiting Buhari’s list of ministers – Vanguard News

#1
ONLY four elected Nigerian leaders have had the opportunity of presenting lists of ministers after re-election.

They are Sir AbubakarTafawa Balewa (1912-1966), first and only Prime Minister of Nigeria; President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari (1925-2018), President Olusegun Obasanjo (82) and now President Muhammadu Buhari (76). …



Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2I4SxhP

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[16]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top