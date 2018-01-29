Submit Post Advertise

Metro Ayo Olugbode Becomes Nigerian Navy New Spokesman

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Jan 29, 2018 at 7:20 AM. Views count: 178

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The new spokesman of the Nigerian Navy (NN), Comdr. Ayo Olugbode yesterday in Abuja, took over from his predecessor, Navy Capt. Suleman Dahun.

    Olugbode while taking over from Dahun, promised to consolidate on the good work of his predecessor in taking the service to greater heights.

    He urged the personnel under the Directorate of Information to support him the way they supported their former boss to ensure the success of the directorate.

    The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his appointment Olugbode was the Assistant Director, Civil/Military Relations, Naval Headquarters.

    He had also held office as Defence Adviser, Nigeria High Commission, India, with concurrent accreditation to Bangladesh, Nepal, South Korea, Singapore and Sri-Lanka.

    Meanwhile, the outgoing spokesman has thanked the navy for the opportunity given to him to serve and said his tenure was very eventful due to hard work and cooperation of the personnel.


    - NAN
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Jan 29, 2018 at 7:20 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Olugbode Becomes Nigerian
    1. Samguine
      Metro

      Nigerian Man Caught Live Assassination On Camera (Video) – Nairaland

      Samguine, Jan 29, 2018 at 12:42 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      406
      Samguine
      Jan 29, 2018 at 12:42 AM
    2. Samguine
      Metro

      When Lagos waterways become death traps – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and...

      Samguine, Jan 21, 2018, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      42
      Samguine
      Jan 21, 2018
    3. Samguine
      Metro

      Drug Abuse: Abuja is becoming a busy territory for codeine users – pulse.ng – Nigeria’s...

      Samguine, Jan 16, 2018, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      189
      Samguine
      Jan 16, 2018
    4. Samguine
      Metro

      Baby deemed too small to survive becomes TV nappies star – News | Mail Online

      Samguine, Jan 13, 2018, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      188
      Samguine
      Jan 13, 2018
    5. Samguine
      Metro

      “How To Become A Multimillionaire In Year 2018” – Nairaland

      Samguine, Jan 1, 2018, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      299
      Samguine
      Jan 1, 2018
    6. Samguine
      Metro

      After Becoming Born Again, Nigerian Woman Uses Hot Iron To Burn Her 'Sinful' Tattoo

      Samguine, Nov 17, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,367
      Samguine
      Nov 17, 2017
    7. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      N13bn Ikoyi Cash: Whistle-blower Becomes Millionaire As EFCC Counsels Him on How To Spend It

      RemmyAlex, Nov 10, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      904
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 10, 2017

    Comments