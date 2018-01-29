The new spokesman of the Nigerian Navy (NN), Comdr. Ayo Olugbode yesterday in Abuja, took over from his predecessor, Navy Capt. Suleman Dahun. Olugbode while taking over from Dahun, promised to consolidate on the good work of his predecessor in taking the service to greater heights. He urged the personnel under the Directorate of Information to support him the way they supported their former boss to ensure the success of the directorate. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his appointment Olugbode was the Assistant Director, Civil/Military Relations, Naval Headquarters. He had also held office as Defence Adviser, Nigeria High Commission, India, with concurrent accreditation to Bangladesh, Nepal, South Korea, Singapore and Sri-Lanka. Meanwhile, the outgoing spokesman has thanked the navy for the opportunity given to him to serve and said his tenure was very eventful due to hard work and cooperation of the personnel. - NAN