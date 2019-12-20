Metro Nigerian Navy releases list of successful candidates of DSSC test – Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria

#1
Successful candidates are urged to report for interview at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos State from Dec. 27 to Jan. 10, 2020.

The Nigerian Navy says it has released the list of successful candidates for Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 27 …

navy.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PIwq33

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top