Successful candidates are urged to report for interview at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos State from Dec. 27 to Jan. 10, 2020.
The Nigerian Navy says it has released the list of successful candidates for Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 27 …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PIwq33
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Nigerian Navy says it has released the list of successful candidates for Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 27 …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PIwq33
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]