Nigeria's former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-kayode has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign his position. Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets on Wednesday said” “Many years ago the Lord used a donkey to speak to the biblical Balam. “Today He has used a rat to speak to @MBuhari. Praise God!” "Buhari got the message: yesterday he fled from his rat-infested office and today he has cancelled the weekly FEC meeting. Baba resign!”, he tweeted. Garba Shehu was quoted to have said yesterday that the office of Mr. President has been attacked and some valuable items destroyed by rat. As such the president will be working from his office at home. The Presidency on Wednesday morning also announced the call of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting as the President is expected to receive Osinbajo-led panel report on Babachir Lawal and Ayo Oke by 12noon.