Banky W has taken to his social media to call out an unnamed opponent who he says attempted to disrupt the vote counting process at the Marwa ward in Lagos.
“Some characters came in trying to scatter the Marwa location, claiming that counting should be stopped because it is past 2am. …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2SmJKrV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
“Some characters came in trying to scatter the Marwa location, claiming that counting should be stopped because it is past 2am. …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2SmJKrV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 17.7 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[29]