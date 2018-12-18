Sports Barca’s Vermaelen ruled out for a month – Daily Trust

Thomas Vermaelen will be out a month after tearing a calf muscle, Barcelona said yesterday, leaving the Spanish champions with just two fit centre-backs.

The Belgian was substituted after sustaining the injury during Barca’s 5-0 win at Levante …



