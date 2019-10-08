Justforex_nb_campaign

Victor Valdes has been sacked as Barcelona Under-19s coach after a bust-up with former team-mate and La Masia director, Patrick Kluivert.’

The 37-year-old Spaniard who made over 500 appearances for the club, was appointed the youth team coach in July, while Kluivert took over as head of La Masia …

