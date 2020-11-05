Sports Barcelona Coach, Koeman Faces Four-Game Ban Over VAR Comment – Information News


Barcelona Coach, Koeman Faces Four-Game Ban Over VAR Comment

Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman is at the edge of getting a four-match ban after being charged by the Spanish Football Federation. Koeman got himself in trouble following his comments about VAR after his side’s defeat to Real Madrid last month. During the El Clasico, the referee awarded the...
