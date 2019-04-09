Sports Barcelona must kill off comeback kings Man United, says Pique – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Gerard Pique says Barcelona must learn from last season’s Champions League collapse against Roma and be wary of Manchester United’s powers of recovery ahead of Wednesday’s quarter-final clash.


Defender Pique, who was part of the United squad that won the European..



read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2GdXVNr

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top