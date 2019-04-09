Gerard Pique says Barcelona must learn from last season’s Champions League collapse against Roma and be wary of Manchester United’s powers of recovery ahead of Wednesday’s quarter-final clash.
Defender Pique, who was part of the United squad that won the European..
read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2GdXVNr
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Defender Pique, who was part of the United squad that won the European..
read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2GdXVNr
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Attachments
- 30.3 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[61]