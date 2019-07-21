A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Bayelsa state, Hon. Sunday Frank Oputu, has warned the party not to field the former governor of the state, Chief Timipre Sylva, as the party’s flagbearer in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the State.
Oputu, a former chairman …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2XWBmHu
Get More Nigeria Political News
Oputu, a former chairman …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2XWBmHu
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[94]