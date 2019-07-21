JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Bayelsa election : Sylva is not sellable candidate for APC – Party chieftain – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Bayelsa state, Hon. Sunday Frank Oputu, has warned the party not to field the former governor of the state, Chief Timipre Sylva, as the party’s flagbearer in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the State.

Oputu, a former chairman …

silva.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2XWBmHu

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[94]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top