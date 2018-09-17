Sports Bayern Star Goretzka Nursing Knock After Left-Back Debut – Channels Television

#1
Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka faces a race to be fit to face Hertha Berlin on Friday after twisting his ankle playing out of position at left-back.

The 23-year-old Germany international, normally a central midfielder, replaced David Alaba...



read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2zvLZ6n

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top