Bayern win ninth straight Bundesliga title after Leipzig lose at Dortmund


Bayern win ninth straight Bundesliga title after Leipzig lose at Dortmund - New Telegraph

Bayern Munich were crowned champions of Germany for the ninth straight season after nearest challengers RB Leipzig lost to Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig, who started the day seven points behind the leaders with three games left, went down 3-2, reports the BBC. England's Jadon Sancho doubled the...
