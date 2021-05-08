Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Bayern win ninth straight Bundesliga title after Leipzig lose at Dortmund - New Telegraph
Bayern Munich were crowned champions of Germany for the ninth straight season after nearest challengers RB Leipzig lost to Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig, who started the day seven points behind the leaders with three games left, went down 3-2, reports the BBC. England's Jadon Sancho doubled the...
www.newtelegraphng.com