Metro BBC Interviews UNIBEN Graduating Student Who Wrote O’level Exams 17 Times. – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), one of the largest Television networks in the world has interviewed Emmanuel Oluwasayomi Ahmadu popularly known as Mr Voiceover, who hails from Kogi State and just graduated student of Mass Communication, University of Benin, regarding the Internet trending news …



Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2SPYjVN

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top