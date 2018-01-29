Submit Post Advertise

Entertainment BBNaija: 6 Housemates Evicted

    Just at the beginning of the popular entertainment show, six housemates of Big Brother Naija 3 have been asked to vacate the house.

    While housemates were eating, Big brother announced that the housemates who picked numbers without a bed space should pack their bags.

    It seems the first eviction in the Big Brother Naija 3 ‘Double Wahala’ has began.

    The development has already set the house in disarray.

    bbn.JPG

    However, the six housemates were taken to a different room, away from the other housemates and asked to wait for further instructions.

    The #BigBrotherNaija 2018 tagged Double Wahala kicked off Sunday night with twenty housemates battling for the winning prize of N45 million
     
