Very popular slay queen Symply Tacha was today, spotted at one of the centres of the Big Brother Naij audition, which is ongoing across the country.
Apparently, the video was shared by a lady, Gochi Lambert who mocked her ‘for living a fake life’, as she ‘slays’ on Instagram; “But is …
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2HN7nKo
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Apparently, the video was shared by a lady, Gochi Lambert who mocked her ‘for living a fake life’, as she ‘slays’ on Instagram; “But is …
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2HN7nKo
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[15]