Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Mercy has lamented about her friendship with Esther.
Mercy, speaking to Diane on Friday said she does not trust Esther and feels she is playing games with her and Diane. According to her, Esther comes to them only when she has no male housemate …
