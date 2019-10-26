Metro Beach clean-ups, community visits, and compensation to fishers build environmental awareness in Nigeria – Mongabay.com

#1
Around 400 people spread out across the coastline of a beach in the Lekki neighborhood of Nigeria’s commercial city, Lagos.

Hands in gloves and some faces partly covered by disposable nose masks, they burrow garden rakes into...

cleanup.JPG

Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/366bGbW

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[103]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top