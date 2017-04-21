Three Super Sand Eagles players have been denied transit visas to the US ahead of the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas. Nigeria are in Group B alongside Mexico, Italy and Iran in the tournament holding from April 27 to May 7. The Sand Eagles were scheduled to leave the country on Thursday for the US where they will connect a flight to the Bahamas. Punch learnt that the embassy gave visas to only five out of the 12 players last week, but on Wednesday, four more players were granted visas while the rest were denied. Abu Azeez, Godwin Tale, Emmanuel Owhoferia and Emeka Ogbonna were granted visas on Wednesday, while Godwin Ayalogu, Ogbonnaya Okemmiri and Taiwo Adams were denied visas for the second time. It was learnt that the team nurse, Ruth Ewelu, was also denied a visa. The coach of the team, Audu Adamu, who spoke with Punch correspondent on the telephone, said, “The embassy has been cooperative so far and we have visas for nine of our players. Three have been denied again but the NFF said they would ensure that the players get their visas.” Spokesman for the NFF, Ademola Olajire, confirmed the development but added that the players would join the team on Tuesday.