Entertainment Bella Thorne breaks down in tears on Instagram over Whoopi Goldberg’s remarks to her ‘leaked’ nude photos – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
American actress and singer, Bella Thorne has tearfully hit back at Whoopi Goldberg who seemingly shamed her over her recentl nude photo scandal.

Last week, Bella Thorne was the victim of a hack on social media where the actress revealed that....

bella.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2XmJgZs

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top