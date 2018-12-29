I met President Shehu Shagari at Dr Alex Ekwueme’s home. He was very soft spoken and humble. Nigeria would have gone far if he had not been overthrown.
A great leader. He brought the Igbos back to prominence after the civil war by making one of them VP.....
