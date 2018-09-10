  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Politics Benue APC adopts indirect primaries, Onjeh kicks – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
The Benue Chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) on says it has adopted indirect primaries in selecting candidates for the 2019 general election.

The decision was, however, rejected by a party stalwart from...



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Ns6Tep

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top