A Benue state man, Emmanuel Ochum who had a great harvest from his farm, displayed it on facebook as he thanks President Buhari who advice Nigerians to embrace farming.
He wrote: Thank you Mr President! I followed your clarion call and went to till the land. This is cassava. …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2yQt5Gj
Get More Nigeria Metro News
He wrote: Thank you Mr President! I followed your clarion call and went to till the land. This is cassava. …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2yQt5Gj
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]