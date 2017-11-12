Mohammed Abdulkadire, a 56-year-Fulani herdsman has killed himself after losing 200 of his cows to hunger and lack of water. According to Punch, Mohammed jumped into the River Benue at Logo LGA of Benue state, killing himself. This is after the Benue State Government on November 1, commenced the implementation of its anti-open grazing law, leading to some herdsmen relocating to other states. An official of the National Coordinator of Miyietti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of NigeriaGarus Gololo, since the commencement of the Benue anti-open grazing law, Fulani herdsmen had lost about 600 cows due to poor feeding and inaccessibility to water.