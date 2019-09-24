Best Places to Play Bingo in Nigeria

Bingo is basically a game in which players match certain called numbers with the 5x5 cards, until one person has all the numbers on his or her card, becoming the winner. This is a game that is popular in many countries around the world. Although not very popular among Nigerians, this attitude is changing.
For Nigerians to determine which casinos are the best places to play bingo, reviews of the latest bingo sites are useful. A trusted site is a requirement, one that has done the work for the player, leaving the play to the player.
Bingo Nights
The key cities that house casinos are Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, and Port Harcourt. At these casinos, players will not only be spoiled with bingo nights, but also with high-end hotels, a large selection of restaurants, entertainment, as well as slot machines and other games, and even blackjack tournaments.
The capital city, Abuja, has known casinos such as the Transcorp Hilton, and the Sheraton Abuja Hotel. The Sheraton Hotel in Abuja boasts facilities that include eateries, bars, a water world, a kiddies’ park, and exercise amenities such as tennis courts, adventure golf, a jogging track, and an outdoor exercise circuit. That said, this hotel houses the Jacaranda Casino, which affords players access to American roulette, Baccarat 60-reel, progressive jackpots, blackjack, video slot machines, let-it-ride poker, Caribbean poker, poker, Texas hold ’em poker, three-card poker; also bingo, on bingo nights. However, at this casino, the house offers roulette bingo: a roulette wheel is used for the selection of numbers which should match with the cheat sheets.
The Jacaranda Casino brand can also be found in the Sheraton Lagos Hotel, next to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, in Lagos. There are other casinos in Lagos such as the Federal Palace Casino at Sun International, Le Meridian Eko Hotel and Casino, and The Green Lion Casino, located on Victoria Island.
For instance, at the Federal Palace Casino at Sun International, bingo is available for players on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, as part of their Bingo Madness. It should be mentioned that players can play so long as they have an active MVG status and have completed KYC registration. At this casino, the house offers promotions to lure players in to take part.
The casinos in Abuja and Lagos aren’t the only casinos where bingo can be played. Other casinos include the Excelsior Hotel & Casino in Apapa. There players can find friendly staff, bingo being played every day, and where large jackpots are offered.
One more city that is a hot spot for gamblers is Port Harcourt, which has casinos such as the President Hotel & Casino, and the Bougainvillea Hotel with the Jacaranda Casino on site. These are also top casinos where bingo is available to players.
Conclusion
Bingo is not as popular as other games among Nigerians generally; however, its popularity is growing. Some of the best casinos offering bingo are in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Apapa. The two main casino brands that are dominating are Jacaranda Casino group, and, to a lesser degree, Sun International, with its presence at the Federal Palace Casino.
