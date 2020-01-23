Betting is now prevalent in our society, with many people seeing it as an option out of their current financial difficulties. Human beings are naturally inclined to processes that bring in a lot of money with little or no effort. A 2019 report shows that about 730 billion Naira (~ $2 billion) was spent on Sports Betting alone by Nigerians in 2019. A very sizeable market, indeed!. The clear winners in these ventures are the betting companies, make no mistakes about that. In the right market, betting is a license to print money for the firms.
Now what about you, the punter? What are the chances of you beating the odds enough to become a multi-millionaire? The truth is that this is not a likely scenario. The betting business model is designed to make you participate, not to make you rich.
It is essential to understand how the betting industry works before you even place your first bet. It will mean you are in the right frame of mind to plan and execute bets without losing your shirt, car, house, job, friends or family.
Take, for instance, Michael has 1 million Naira and staked the whole money on a bet he thought was a sure win. However, his hopes were dashed as the predicted bet outcome failed. This situation could lead to depression, or worse still, suicide. Therefore, this article details Seven things you need to know about Betting in Nigeria, so you avoid depression or suicide.
This confidence does not come from expectation to win but from obeying the rules already set out above: do not borrow money, bet what you can afford, etc.
Now what about you, the punter? What are the chances of you beating the odds enough to become a multi-millionaire? The truth is that this is not a likely scenario. The betting business model is designed to make you participate, not to make you rich.
It is essential to understand how the betting industry works before you even place your first bet. It will mean you are in the right frame of mind to plan and execute bets without losing your shirt, car, house, job, friends or family.
Take, for instance, Michael has 1 million Naira and staked the whole money on a bet he thought was a sure win. However, his hopes were dashed as the predicted bet outcome failed. This situation could lead to depression, or worse still, suicide. Therefore, this article details Seven things you need to know about Betting in Nigeria, so you avoid depression or suicide.
- Do Not Borrow To Bet
- Do Not Expect To Win
- Stake What You Can Afford To Lose
- Choose a Betting Activity You’re Interested In
- Be Confident, not arrogant
This confidence does not come from expectation to win but from obeying the rules already set out above: do not borrow money, bet what you can afford, etc.
- Compare The Odds
- Make Adequate Research