Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment Between Davido and a troll who made his voice a problem – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Davido turned on his savage side after being dragged into an exchange by a Twitter user who reacted to a tweet he shared.

The DMW boss had taken to the social media platform to ask for the best show on Netflix, but the troll made Davido’s voice a problem and got …

davido.JPG

via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/33vBVGi

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top