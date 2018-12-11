Nollywood and Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has been all over one of the ‘Kupe’ guys Instagram page ever since they broke the internet with their video.
Having ended her relationship with Iceberg, the beautiful actress is yet to enter into a new relationship.....
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2GbiOLa
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Having ended her relationship with Iceberg, the beautiful actress is yet to enter into a new relationship.....
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2GbiOLa
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]