Beyonce turns 37 on Tuesday, so we thought we'd serve up 37 of her hottest photos over the years to celebrate the occasion -- think of 'em like birthday cupcakes! You're welcome.
Not that you'd ever forget, but Queen Bey's been wowing fans for more than 20 years now, and this gallery honors her along every stage...
via TMZ.com – https://ift.tt/2oELj8c
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Not that you'd ever forget, but Queen Bey's been wowing fans for more than 20 years now, and this gallery honors her along every stage...
via TMZ.com – https://ift.tt/2oELj8c
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]