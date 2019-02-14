Entertainment Bill Cosby Says Time In Prison Is An Amazing Experience…. – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
Despite the circumstances, Bill Cosby said his time in prison is an "amazing experience," his press spokesman Andrew Wyatt said in a TV interview.

Wait, really?"Yeah, he used the term amazing experience," Wyatt said.Wyatt’s interview with WCAU in Philadelphia …



via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – http://bit.ly/2IbXoyy

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top