Bitcoin has been trading sideways for almost a month now, with the bitcoin price dropping sharply at the end of September from its previous plateau of around $10,000 per bitcoin. The bitcoin price has been hovering around $8,000 since the hotly-anticipated Bakkt bitcoin trading platform went live with underwhelming …
Read more via Forbes – https://ift.tt/2MCfjOQ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via Forbes – https://ift.tt/2MCfjOQ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[22]