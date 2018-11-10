According to a report reaching Brainnewsradio have it that three persons have been confirmed dead after a boat conveying about 20 passengers capsized in Lagos.
Information has it that the boat was on the way to Ojo from Coconut Jetty a suburb in Lagos when the …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QyXDDB
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Information has it that the boat was on the way to Ojo from Coconut Jetty a suburb in Lagos when the …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QyXDDB
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]