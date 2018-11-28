Sports Boca Juniors On Strike, Want River Plate Disqualified From Copa Libertadores Final – 360Nobs.com

#1
Boca Juniors have no intention of playing the twice-postponed second leg of their Copa Libertadores final against arch-rivals River Plate, the club president Daniel Angelici said on Tuesday.

Following a meeting at the seat of South American football’s governing body Conmebol in Asuncion, where the Copa Libertadores organizers said …



read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2TRAHBx

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top