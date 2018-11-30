  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Sports Postponed Copa Libertadores Final To Be Played At Real Madrid’s Bernabéu Stadium – 360Nobs.com

#1
CONMEBOL on Thursday confirmed that the twice-postponed Copa Libertadores final second leg between Argentine rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played on December 9 at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Originally scheduled for last weekend at River’s Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, it was postponed after some …



read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2rdIHzt

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[23]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top