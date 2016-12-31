Submit Post Advertise

Metro Boko Haram: Abubakar Shekau's New Hideout Uncovered

    After being forced to relocate from Sambisa forest, actional leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, now has a new hideout.

    THE WILL is reporting that Shekau and his men reportedly fled to areas on the edge of the forest, islets on Lake Chad as well as villages on the Cameroon border.

    “They were sighted in large numbers in … the Kala-Balge area,” said a vigilante helping in the fight, referring to a region near Cameroon.

    A source told AFP, Shekau has since been spotted in Pulka village near Gwoza on the Cameroonian border — and is currently believed to be hiding in a forest in Kala-Balge.
     
