JUST IN: Boko Haram attacks Borno village, kills 20 farmers.
Sources just told Daily Trust that Boko Haram insurgents attacked Ngamgam settlement about 50km east of Damasak, Mobbar Local Government Area, Borno state and killed 20 farmers on their farms. The incident which happened yesterday, …
Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2NeG1Qa
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Sources just told Daily Trust that Boko Haram insurgents attacked Ngamgam settlement about 50km east of Damasak, Mobbar Local Government Area, Borno state and killed 20 farmers on their farms. The incident which happened yesterday, …
Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2NeG1Qa
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[111]