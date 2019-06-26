advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro Boko Haram attacks Borno village, kills 20 farmers – Daily Trust

#1
JUST IN: Boko Haram attacks Borno village, kills 20 farmers.

Sources just told Daily Trust that Boko Haram insurgents attacked Ngamgam settlement about 50km east of Damasak, Mobbar Local Government Area, Borno state and killed 20 farmers on their farms. The incident which happened yesterday, …

HARAM.jpg

Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2NeG1Qa

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[111]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top