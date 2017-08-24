The Muhammadu Buhari government is looking to collaborate with Russia in the battle against the Boko Haram group, which has pledged allegiance to Islamic State, IS. Nigeria's Defence Minister, Dan-Ali, said he met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on the sidelines of the Army-2017 international forum held in Moscow to discuss the issue. “We discussed counterterrorism cooperation with Shoigu and I highlighted the role Russia has been playing across the globe", he said on Thursday. “We know that insurgency is a global problem, and Russia has been assisting Afghanistan, Syria and Turkey in this regard. “We are also looking for assistance from Russia in our sub-region since we have similar problem of insurgency. “Russia is playing a very important role in the Middle East, especially, in fighting ISIL. “All around the globe Russia has been doing very well fighting terrorism.”