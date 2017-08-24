Submit Post Advertise

Metro Boko Haram: Buhari Turns to Russia for Help

    The Muhammadu Buhari government is looking to collaborate with Russia in the battle against the Boko Haram group, which has pledged allegiance to Islamic State, IS.

    Nigeria's Defence Minister, Dan-Ali, said he met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on the sidelines of the Army-2017 international forum held in Moscow to discuss the issue.

    “We discussed counterterrorism cooperation with Shoigu and I highlighted the role Russia has been playing across the globe", he said on Thursday.

    “We know that insurgency is a global problem, and Russia has been assisting Afghanistan, Syria and Turkey in this regard.

    “We are also looking for assistance from Russia in our sub-region since we have similar problem of insurgency.

    “Russia is playing a very important role in the Middle East, especially, in fighting ISIL.

    “All around the globe Russia has been doing very well fighting terrorism.”
     

