Three suspected Boko Haram fighters have been arrested by the Department of State Security Services (DSS) at Dirbunde Village in Takai Local Government Area of Kano State. According to the DSS, the suspects are Samaila Muhammad, Sanusi Musa and Hudu Muhammad. They were arrested on November 30th, a statement by the service, signed by Tony Opuiyo, said. The suspects had perfected plans to carry out a series of coordinated attacks with Improvised Explosive Devices ( IEDs) in selected states of North West zone in November, he said. He said the service also arrested two suspected terrorists, Sani Digaru and Mohammed Ali on Dec. 25 along Gombe-Dukku road, Gombe. He said Digaru was shot when he attempted to escape.