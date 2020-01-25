Politics Boko Haram: I wonder why people think we can’t defeat terrorists – Buhari – Plus TV Africa

#1
Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, has assured the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, that Boko Haram, banditry and other security issues bedeviling the nation can be handled. The President said if Nigeria after 30-month civil war was able to unite and reorganized itself, insecurity …
President-Muhammadu-Buhari.jpg


Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2NVpuyb
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top