Metro Boko Haram Insurgents Kill Seven, Burn Three Villages In Borno – Naijaloaded

#1
Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday night burnt down three villages in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno, in an attack that left at least seven people dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the insurgents attacked and set Wanori, …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2xstGxo

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top