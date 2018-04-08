Submit Post Advertise

Politics Boko Haram should be given condition pardon – Onaiyekan – Daily Post Nigeria

    The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan has advocated conditional pardon for Boko Haram.‎

    Onaiyekan stated this while delivering his homily at a mass celebrated to jointly mark the Divine Mercy solemnity and the 2018 Mothers’ Day in Abuja on Sunday.

    He said: “A lot of negative occurrences are going on in our country, and we are scared because God may descend on us in anger.

    “If He doesn’t, it is because of his mercy and forgiveness. So we need to pay attention to mutual forgiveness. We must find a way to wash each other’s wounds.


    boko.jpg


    Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2qdHok4
