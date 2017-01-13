The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in Niger State has arrested two suspected Boko Haram members - Usman Al-Amin and Sanusi Ibrahim Bala, at different locations under surveillance in Minna. NSCDC Public Relations Officer, PRO, Ibrahim Yahaya, said the officers "discovered that Al-Amin pretended to be insane during the day but reverted to his normal self at night when he would make several calls to his members elsewhere. “Apparently, unaware that he was being monitored, he would make calls at night to persons we suspected were their members. “It was at this point that it became clear to us that he is not a lunatic. “The suspects are presently undergoing interrogation which would aid security agents in arresting other members of the group,” Bala added. DailyPost