Metro Boko Haram: Why Nigerian troops are losing, by ex-U.S. Marine – Newtelegraph

#1
Mr. Otto Kreisher is a Defence Reporter/co-founder of the U.S.-based Military Reporters and Editors’ Association.

He has covered the Defence beat for quite a number of years. Before becoming a reporter, he was a Marine and was also in the Navy. He was recently in Nigeria to train a …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2SZ7vrU

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top