Metro Borno Director Allegedly Sticks Electric Heater Into Son's Anus For Homosexuality [GRUESOME PHOTO]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Jules, Jan 21, 2017 at 3:05 PM. Views count: 324

  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    A Director in one of the Ministries in Borno state has been arrested by the Police for allegedly inserting electric heater into the anus of his 10-year old son whom he accused of engaging in homosexual activities.

    VANGUARD reports that while the boy, names withheld, had claimed to have been raped at their 1000 Government Housing Estate residence, the father was said to have dismissed his story. He then chained the ten-year old boy before proceeding to insert an electric heater into his anus.

    The Police Public Relations Officer of Borno State Command, Mr. Victor Isuku has refused to confirm the arrest story.

    See photo of the ten year old boy [viewers discretion is advised]:

    burnt 10.jpg

    borno state.jpg
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Jan 21, 2017 at 3:32 PM
    Jules, Jan 21, 2017 at 3:05 PM
    Comments

  2. curator

    curator Administrator Curators

    I really feel sorry for Nigeria!
     
    curator, Jan 21, 2017 at 3:56 PM
    #2