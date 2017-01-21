A Director in one of the Ministries in Borno state has been arrested by the Police for allegedly inserting electric heater into the anus of his 10-year old son whom he accused of engaging in homosexual activities.
VANGUARD reports that while the boy, names withheld, had claimed to have been raped at their 1000 Government Housing Estate residence, the father was said to have dismissed his story. He then chained the ten-year old boy before proceeding to insert an electric heater into his anus.
The Police Public Relations Officer of Borno State Command, Mr. Victor Isuku has refused to confirm the arrest story.
See photo of the ten year old boy [viewers discretion is advised]:
